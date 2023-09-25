US denies top Iran diplomat’s request to visit Washington: State Department
Amir-Abdollahian was in New York for the UN General Assembly last week and sought to visit the Iranian consular interest section in the US capital.
The US has denied Iran’s top diplomat a waiver needed to visit Washington, the State Department revealed on Monday.
State Department spokesman Matt Miller said Foggy Bottom refused Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s request to visit the Iranian consular interest section in Washington, DC, citing Iran’s detention of American citizens.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Just last week, five Americans were freed from Iran in exchange for releasing five Iranians from US custody and unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds abroad.
Amir-Abdollahian was in New York for the UN General Assembly last week and sought to visit Washington, according to Miller. The US permits officials to visit New York, home to the UN. However, sanctioned officials or diplomats from certain countries are often given permission to move freely around certain areas in New York. The Trump administration only allowed Iranian officials to visit a few neighborhoods in New York.
Miller said the US was obliged to allow Iranian officials and other officials of foreign governments to travel to New York for UN business. “But we do not have an obligation to allow them to travel to Washington, DC,” he said.
He added: “Given Iran’s wrongful detention of US citizens, given Iran’s state sponsorship of terrorism, we did not believe it was either appropriate or necessary in this instance to grant that [Amir-Abdollahian’s] request.”
Read more: Blinken suggests Iran not a responsible actor on nuclear program
-
Borrell confirms Swedish EU diplomat has been held in Iran for more than 500 daysThe European Union’s top diplomat confirmed on Tuesday that Johan Floderus, a Swedish diplomat working for the EU, has been held captive in Iran for ... Middle East
-
US has not changed policy on Iran after prisoner deal: Top US diplomatThe top US diplomat said on Tuesday that sanctions against Iran and the American military’s beefed-up presence in the Gulf are proof that Washington ... Middle East
-
Top US diplomat says no nuclear deal on table with IranUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that no new nuclear agreement was on the table with Iran, after quiet new diplomacy between the ... World News