US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network it said was helping procure sensitive parts for Iran’s drone program, and accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones to support Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The network has facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) procurement of a critical component used in Iran’s Shahed-136 drones, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The move is the latest in a series of recent sanctions on Iran. Wednesday’s action targets entities and individuals in Iran, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the department said.

“Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure,” Treasury official Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The State Department accused entities and individuals based in several countries, including Turkey and China, of involvement in the network.

“The United States is determined to take actions against those supporting Russia’s war machine, particularly the provision of weapons that target Ukraine’s people and civil infrastructure,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

With Reuters

Read more:

China slams US sanctions over Iran aircraft program

Iran parades new ‘longest-range’ drone on Iraq war anniversary: Reports

Russian defense minister inspects IRGC drones and missiles during Iran visit