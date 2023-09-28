Theme
A worker checks the valve gears in a natural gas control center of the Turkey’s Petroleum and Pipeline Corporation, 35 km (22 miles) west of Ankara, on May 18, 2007. (Reuters)
Turkey will start supplying Moldova with natural gas from October

Reuters, Ankara
Turkey’s state gas grid operator BOTAS said on Thursday it had signed a deal to supply Moldova with 2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from October, in the second such agreement announced by the operator in as many days.

Turkey, which has meagre gas sources of its own but hosts an extensive liquefied gas import infrastructure, aims to be an alternate supplier to smaller gas markets in southeastern Europe.

In a statement, BOTAS said it had signed the gas export deal with the firm East Gas Energy Trading, which it said operated in Moldova and other parts of Europe, but did not give the duration of the deal.

“As part of the goal to make our country a natural gas trade hub, BOTAS - which continues talks with many countries and firms on energy exports - added another European country to the list of countries it carries out gas exports to,” it said.

On Wednesday, BOTAS said it signed a deal to export up to 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Romania’s OMW Petrom in a deal that runs until the first quarter of 2025.

Turkey also signed supply deals with Bulgaria and Hungary this year.

