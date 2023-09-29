Fourth Bahraini soldier dies after Houthi drone attack near Saudi border

A fourth Bahraini serviceman died on Friday following a Houthi drone attack on Monday against forces of the Arab-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) said on Friday.

The officer died of his wounds on Friday, BDF said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yemen's Houthis have battled the Arab-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 percent of the population dependent on aid.

The drone attack follows more than a year of relative calm in Yemen as negotiations gain momentum. Saudi and Houthi officials have just held another round of negotiations on a potential agreement towards ending the conflict.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attack on Bahraini soldiers near border with Yemen

Houthi drone attack kills two Bahraini soldiers near Saudi-Yemen border: Statement

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results of talks to support peace process in Yemen