Iraq wedding groom, bride speak out after deadly inferno: ‘We are dead inside’

The bride and groom from the Iraq wedding where an inferno killed over 100 people say they feel “dead inside.”

What was supposed to be one of the happiest days of their lives, turned into an evening of horrors for groom Revan and bride Haneen.

Advertisement

Both the bride and groom lost family members after a fire started inside the wedding hall in Nineveh province in northern Iraq.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In an interview with Sky News, Revan says Haneen is unable to speak after having lost ten family members, including her mother and brother. Her father remains in critical condition.

“It’s true that we’re sitting here in front of you alive. But inside we are dead. We are numb. We are dead inside,” he said in the video interview.

The groom himself lost 15 family members in the tragedy.

While initial speculation attributes the fire to indoor fireworks, Revan says the fire started in the ceiling and believes a short-circuit could be to blame.

“It could be a short-circuit, I don’t know. But the fire started in the ceiling. We felt the heat… When I heard the crackling, I looked at the ceiling,” he told Sky News.

“Then the ceiling, which was all nylon, started to melt. It only took seconds,” he added.

According to Revan, there was only one fire extinguisher at the venue which did not work.

In the chaos that ensued after the wedding party noticed the fire, Revan helped his bride escape who was unable to walk because of her wedding dress.

“I grabbed my wife and I began to drag her. I kept dragging her and trying to get her out of the kitchen entrance. As people were fleeing, people were trampling on her. Her legs are injured,” he said.

Their newly-wed life has been strife with mourning, funerals, and burial of loved ones.

The couple has decided to move out of their hometown following the tragedy.

“That's it, we can't live here anymore. We can't live here anymore. I mean every time we try to have some happiness, something tragic happens to us and destroys the happiness. So, it’s best for us to leave,” he said.

Read more:

Iraqi Christians blame lax governance for deadly wedding fire

Mourners demand accountability, bury loved ones after Iraq wedding fire

Food poisoning outbreak at Iraqi wedding celebration sends dozens to hospital