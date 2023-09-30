Theme
US army soldiers stand near an armoured military vehicle on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images
US army soldiers stand near an armored military vehicle on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakaprovince, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. (AFP)

US Central Command captures ISIS official in raid in northern Syria

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 28 capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, an ISIS facilitator, Central Command said on Saturday.

Last week, the Central Command forces said it had captured Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, during a raid on September 25.

No civilians were injured or killed during both operations, both Central Command statements said.

