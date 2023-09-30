US Central Command captures ISIS official in raid in northern Syria

US Central Command forces conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 28 capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, an ISIS facilitator, Central Command said on Saturday.



Last week, the Central Command forces said it had captured Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, who was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, during a raid on September 25.



No civilians were injured or killed during both operations, both Central Command statements said.



