Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presents medium-term economic program forecasts in Ankara, Turkey, September 6, 2023. (Handout via Reuters)
Erdogan says ‘terrorists’ will never achieve their aims after Turkey attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that the “terrorists” will never achieve their aims, a few hours after an attack near the country’s parliament in Ankara.

“The villains who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives and will never achieve them,” he said, after two police officers were killed in the attack.

Turkey’s government said on Sunday two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the Interior Ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was “neutralized” by authorities there.

An explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, Turkish media had earlier reported, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street nearby.

The blast was the first in Ankara since 2016, and comes on the day that parliament was set to open a new session.

Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and armored vehicles gathered at the ministry near the center of Turkey’s capital.

Ankara’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation on Sunday into what it also called a terrorist attack.

