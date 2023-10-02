Dozens injured after massive fire breaks out at police facility in Egypt’s Ismalia
At least 25 people were injured after a massive fire erupted at a police facility in the Egyptian city of Ismalia early on Monday,Al Arabiya reported, citing medical sources.
Meanwhile, unnamed sources told Al Arabiya that at least 100 people were transported to hospitals from the building, which houses dozens of security forces at all hours of the day and night.
An unnamed eyewitness had earlier confirmed to Al Arabiya that several people were feared dead as a result of the blaze.
Videos and photos circulating on social media showed the fire raging on several floors in the building.
مشاهد جديدة للحريق الضخم بمديرية أمن #الإسماعيلية في #مصر، وسط محاولات لإنقاذ العالقين بالمبنى #العربية pic.twitter.com/TWpW7vPDEF— العربية (@AlArabiya) October 2, 2023
The flames were contained after multiple fire engines rushed to the scene, the report said.
People, including prisoners inside the building, were evacuated from the building immediately after the fire broke out, reports said.
A state of emergency has been declared in all the hospitals in the Suez Canal city to attend to the injured, sources told Al Arabiya English and Al Hadath.
Egypt’s Minister of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq said he was following up on the efforts of the firefighting operations and checking on the status of the individuals and officers who were in the facility at the time of the fire.
An investigation has been launched to find out the cause behind the fire and how it spread so quickly, Al Arabiya reported.
