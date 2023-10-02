Turkish military destroys 20 targets of Kurdish militant group PKK : Officials
Turkey carried out air strikes in northern Iraq and destroyed 20 targets of outlawed Kurdish militant group after an attempted terrorist attack in Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The Turkish military ramped up air strikes in northern Iraq’s PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina and Qandil, the statement said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Turkey ‘no longer expects anything’ from EU, Erdogan says
Erdogan says ‘terrorists’ will never achieve their aims after Turkey attack
Bomb attack targets Turkey’s capital, Kurdish militants claim responsibility