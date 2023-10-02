Theme
Members of the Turkish Police Special Forces stand guard in front of the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Members of the Turkish Police Special Forces stand guard in front of the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkish military destroys 20 targets of Kurdish militant group PKK : Officials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkey carried out air strikes in northern Iraq and destroyed 20 targets of outlawed Kurdish militant group after an attempted terrorist attack in Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Turkish military ramped up air strikes in northern Iraq’s PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina and Qandil, the statement said.

