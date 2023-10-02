Turkish military destroys 20 targets of Kurdish militant group PKK : Officials

Turkey carried out air strikes in northern Iraq and destroyed 20 targets of outlawed Kurdish militant group after an attempted terrorist attack in Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Turkish military ramped up air strikes in northern Iraq’s PKK bases in Gara, Hakurk, Metina and Qandil, the statement said.

