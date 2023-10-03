Theme
An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Stars aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force performs during Teknofest airshow over the city's new airport under construction in Istanbul, Turkey September 20, 2018. (Reuters)

Turkey conducts fresh air strikes in northern Iraq

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkish air forces conducted fresh air strikes in northern Iraq on Tuesday and destroyed 16 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The operations were conducted in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions of northern Iraq at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) and that every measure was taken to avoid harm to civilians and the environment, the ministry said.

Two attackers detonated a bomb in front of Turkish government buildings in Ankara on Sunday, leaving both of them dead and two police officers wounded, and the PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

