Iraq and Turkey two flags together textile cloth fabric texture - Stock image
The flags of Iraq and Turkey. (File photo)

Iraq’s defense minister to visit Turkey after bomb attack in Ankara

Reuters
Iraq’s Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi will visit Turkey on Thursday to meet Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, according to Turkish media reports.

Turkey carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq on targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after it said it orchestrated the first bomb attack in Ankara in years.

Iraq denounced the Turkish airstrikes and Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid said they hope to come to an agreement with Ankara to solve this problem.

Erdogan says Turkey expects more counter-terrorism support from allies

