Iraq’s defense minister to visit Turkey after bomb attack in Ankara

Iraq’s Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi will visit Turkey on Thursday to meet Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, according to Turkish media reports.



Turkey carried out airstrikes in northern Iraq on targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after it said it orchestrated the first bomb attack in Ankara in years.



Iraq denounced the Turkish airstrikes and Iraqi President Abdul-Latif Rashid said they hope to come to an agreement with Ankara to solve this problem.



