Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian militants of the Islamic Jihad movement participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (AFP)

Weapons, rockets on display at Islamic Jihad parade in Gaza

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian militants marched Wednesday through Gaza City, brandishing weapons and carrying rockets and drones, in a parade marking the 36th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Jihad movement.

Islamic Jihad forces in the blockaded Gaza Strip have been involved in recent years in several bloody confrontations with Israel, most recently in May when five days of cross-border fighting killed 34 Palestinians -- including six commanders of the militant group -- and one Israeli.

Advertisement
Palestinian militants of the Islamic Jihad movement participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian militants of the Islamic Jihad movement participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (AFP)

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An Islamic Jihad official told AFP that around 4,500 members of al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group, took part in Wednesday’s parade.

The event showcased domestically produced rockets atop trucks draped in green camouflage fabric, missiles and three types of drones.

Palestinian militants of the Islamic Jihad movement participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian militants of the Islamic Jihad movement participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (Reuters)

“The new Buraq missiles have a range of 85 kilometers (50 miles), and the improved Badr 3 missiles have an explosive warhead weighing 400 kilos (880 pounds),” said a spokesman for al-Quds Brigades.

“One of the missiles that were displayed is locally made and has not yet been used against the enemy (Israel),” the spokesman added without elaborating.

The drones, he said, can be used to strike targets “deep” within Israel.

Gaza has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Hamas took over the narrow coastal enclave in 2007.

Read more:

What can Saudi negotiations with Israel achieve that past peace agreements couldn’t?

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid, Ministry says

Saudi ambassador meets Palestinian PM Shtayyeh in West Bank’s Ramallah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size