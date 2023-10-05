Theme
Iraqi central bank moving to reduce parallel market exchange rate

Reuters
Iraq’s central bank is taking steps to reduce the parallel market rate of the dinar to the US dollar and there is no indication that the exchange rate will hit 1,700 dinars per dollar, the Iraqi central bank said in a statement.

The Iraqi central bank also said that a ban on cash dollar withdrawals as of January 1, 2024 would only affect dollar transfers from abroad, while the account balances of Iraqi citizens in dollars would not be affected.

