Israeli forces kill two Palestinians near Tulkarem

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said as the Israeli army reported soldiers were engaged in a shootout.



The health ministry said two men were killed by “occupation (Israeli) bullets near Tulkarem” in the northern West Bank. They were named as Abdul Rahman Atta, 23, and Huthaifa Faris, 27.



Israel’s military said a gunfight had erupted after soldiers identified a “suspicious vehicle” near Shufa village, in the Tulkarem area.



“Soldiers engaged and after exchanges of fire, the two terrorists were neutralized,” the military said.



The incident came after reports that an Israeli vehicle was shot at in the area, according to the army statement.



In recent months a surge in violence has hit the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.



Israeli forces have launched a large number of raids and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have risen.



Israeli settlers have also launched an increasing number of attacks against Palestinians and their property.



So far this year at least 245 Palestinians, 32 Israelis and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict.



The fatalities include combatants and civilians on both sides, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

