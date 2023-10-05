Theme
A burnt vehicle is pictured after, what medical and security sources say, was targeted by a Turkish drone strike in the village of Tal Shaeer, Syria, June 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Turkish intelligence strikes Kurdish militants in Syria

Reuters, Istanbul
Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency carried out strikes in Syria against Kurdish militant targets after a bomb attack in Ankara last weekend, a Turkish security source said on Thursday.

The intelligence units targeted facilities and senior figures of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, the source said.

Turkish authorities have said two attackers who detonated a bomb in front of government buildings in Ankara on Sunday had come from Syria and that any facilities in Iraq and Syria controlled by the PKK were legitimate targets.

