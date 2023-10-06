Kurdish militants launch rocket attack on Turkish military base in Syria, 8 wounded

Kurdish militants launched a rocket attack on a Turkish military base in northern Syria on Thursday evening, wounding five police officers and three soldiers, Turkey’s private DHA news agency reported, amid an escalation in violence in the region.

It said Turkish forces retaliated with rocket fire after the attack from the countryside in northwest Syria’s Tal Rifaat region struck the base in the Dabiq area.

The wounded personnel were taken to hospitals in Turkey, it added.

