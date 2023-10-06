Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Turkish convoy arrives at a military base in Rihanli, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Hatay province, Turkey on January 17, 2018. (Reuters)
A Turkish convoy arrives at a military base in Rihanli, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Hatay province, Turkey on January 17, 2018. (Reuters)

Kurdish militants launch rocket attack on Turkish military base in Syria, 8 wounded

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kurdish militants launched a rocket attack on a Turkish military base in northern Syria on Thursday evening, wounding five police officers and three soldiers, Turkey’s private DHA news agency reported, amid an escalation in violence in the region.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It said Turkish forces retaliated with rocket fire after the attack from the countryside in northwest Syria’s Tal Rifaat region struck the base in the Dabiq area.

The wounded personnel were taken to hospitals in Turkey, it added.

Read more:

Turkish cargo ship hits mine in Black Sea, crew safe

Drone attack on military academy in Syria’s Homs kills over 100

Turkish ground operation into Syria among some options after Ankara bombing: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size