UAE to reopen embassy in Lebanon: WAM

The UAE and Lebanon agreed Thursday to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut during a meeting between President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, MBZ expressed wishes for Lebanon to enjoy stability, security and prosperity, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The two sides also agreed to take the necessary steps to reopen the UAE Embassy in Beirut and establish a joint committee to develop a mechanism to facilitate the issuance of entry visas for Lebanese citizens to the UAE,” WAM said.

In August, the UAE urged its citizens not to travel to Lebanon, after a week of heavy fighting between armed factions in a Palestinian refugee camp, resulting in other Gulf countries also issuing a similar ban.

Mikati and Sheikh Mohamed spoke about ways to bolster ties between Abu Dhabi and Beirut, including development and economy to serve the interests of both countries.

Lebanon has had no president and no fully functioning government since October 2022. Political bickering has also stalled badly needed reforms to unlock funds from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

During the meeting on Thursday, the two officials spoke about the crisis in Lebanon and efforts to identify solutions to the current problems.

“His Highness and the Lebanese Prime Minister also exchanged views on various Arab and international issues,” WAM said.

MBZ underscored the UAE’s “unwavering” stance on the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and its support for the Lebanese people.

MBZ also said the UAE seeks to see Lebanon playing an active role on the regional and international stages as a “strong, cohesive and active nation.”

For his part, Mikati thanked the UAE for its support and lauded assistance that has positively impacted the Lebanese people.

Read more: UAE instructs citizens in Lebanon to return home amid ongoing crisis