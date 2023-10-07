Theme
Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Abbas to Blinken: Injustice toward Palestinians is driving conflict toward explosion

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “injustice” toward Palestinians is driving the conflict with Israel to an “explosion,” the Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Saturday.

In a phone call, Abbas also said the ongoing escalation is down to the “practices of the colonialists and the Israeli occupation forces, and the aggression against Islamic and Christian sanctities,” according to WAFA.

