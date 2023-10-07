At least 40 Israelis killed, over 770 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

At least 40 people have been killed in Israel during fighting with Palestinian militants on Saturday, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said in a statement.



“Since the morning hours, MDA teams provided medical care to hundreds of casualties, and pronounced 40 people dead,” it said, while the Israeli health ministry confirmed that at least 779 people had been injured and taken to hospitals.



