Battle has moved into ‘heart of Zionist entity,’ Hamas leader says

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Saturday that the “battle moved into the heart of the “Zionist entity.”

The Hamas chief also said the Palestinian militant group was on the “verge of a great victory.”

“We are on the verge of a great victory and a clear conquest on the Gaza front,” Haniyeh said in a speech broadcast on Hamas-run al-Aqsa television.

“Enough is enough, the cycle of intifadas (uprisings) and revolutions in the battle to liberate our (Palestinian) land and our prisoners languishing in occupation (Israeli) prisons must be completed.”

