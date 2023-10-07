Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One after delivering remarks on the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Biden says US stands with Israel, will not ever fail to have its back

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States will always have Israel’s back and warned no enemy of Israel should exploit the attacks.

“We will not ever fail to have her back,” Biden said at the White House, standing alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks,” Biden added.

Read more:

Exclusive: Hamas will ‘pay’ for attacks, hostages: Israeli foreign ministry

Advertisement

Hamas will ‘bear the results’ of its attack, Israel tells UN Security Council

Turkey discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with regional powers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size