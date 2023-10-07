Biden says US stands with Israel, will not ever fail to have its back

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States will always have Israel’s back and warned no enemy of Israel should exploit the attacks.



“We will not ever fail to have her back,” Biden said at the White House, standing alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



“This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks,” Biden added.



