Dubai’s Israeli Consulate denounces Hamas ‘terrorist attack’ on Jewish holiday

The Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai has denounced Saturday’s mass rocket attack of the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, which fell on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

A spokesperson for the Consulate said in a statement Hamas will “bear the consequences” of the “extensive terrorist attack” as it said it was working to safeguard all Israel residents.

“This morning a massive firing of rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza began, and Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory in several different locations,” the statement said. “This constitutes an extensive terrorist attack on the civilian population in Israel during Simchat Torah, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis were on their way to synagogues to celebrate with their communities and families.”

“As part of the ongoing attack, the terrorist organization is firing missiles towards towns in the south and center, as well as towards Jerusalem, using indiscriminate fire targeting civilians. Concurrently, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory to maximize harm to civilians.”

The Consulate said Israel’s security forces are tirelessly working to protect the citizens of Israel on all fronts.

“The terrorist organization Hamas initiated an extensive attack on the citizens of Israel, involving widespread and indiscriminate firing of missiles and rockets at Israeli citizens, from the southern areas to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Hamas terrorists also infiltrated Israeli villages and attempted to harm families and individuals on their way to synagogues.”

“This assault comes after a long period during which Israel has been working towards bringing calm to the Gaza Strip while making extensive efforts to improve the civilian situation there.”

“This attack once again demonstrates, without a doubt, that Hamas is not interested in the safety and well-being of the citizens of the Gaza Strip. Instead, they view them as pawns in their efforts to harm the citizens of Israel.”

It said the Israel is committed to protecting its citizens in every way.

“Hamas, as the authority in the Gaza Strip, is responsible for this attack and will bear the consequences.”

“The residents of the Gaza Strip are not Israel’s enemies. Instead, it is the terrorist organizations that knowingly and deliberately operate from within populated areas, close to humanitarian buildings and institutions, and cynically use them.”

World leaders on Saturday also condemned the attacks, with the European Union, UK, France, Italy, Germany and Egypt among the countries calling for a de-escalation of tensions.

