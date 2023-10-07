Theme
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. (WAM)
Egypt in talks with Saudi Arabia, Jordan to de-escalate Israel-Palestine situation

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Egypt is in talks with Saudi Arabia and Jordan in a bid to defuse Palestinian-Israeli tensions, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, in phone calls with his Saudi and Jordanian counterparts, underlined the importance of “uniting international and regional efforts” to contain the escalating violence, a statement read.

