Exclusive: Hamas will ‘pay’ for attacks, hostages: Israeli foreign ministry

The “murderous” Palestinian group Hamas which launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday will “pay a price” for their “terrorist” actions, the Israeli foreign ministry told Al Arabiya English in an exclusive interview.

Hamas on Saturday announced launching a military operation against Israel dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” The surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza fell on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Lior Hayat, spokesperson of the Israeli foreign ministry, told Al Arabiya English: “This morning Israel was attacked by the terrorist organisation Hamas. This was a combined attack, with up to a thousand rockets [fired] from the Gaza Strip [toward] Israeli cities, from Jerusalam, to Tel Aviv.”

“In parallel, there was a drone attack by the terrorists [on] cities and towns across the country; they murdered Israeli citizens and soldiers. They have taken hostages – both civilians and soldiers. That is the situation right now.”

Hayat said the Israeli foreign ministry had a message to Hamas.

“Israel will defend itself,” he said. “We call on the international community to condemn - as strong as possible - the terror attacks from Hamas.”

“We will do whatever it takes in order to get to each and every terrorist who participated in these attacks – they will pay a price. Everyone who took part… including Iran.”

“This was an unprovoked attack. An unprovoked attack leads to a war. The entire responsibility lies in the hands of the leaders of Hamas for everything that will happen in the Gaza Strip starting from today.”

He said Israel on Saturday was a “nation in shock by the murders, the attacks and the fact [that] civilians [were] targeted.”

“The Israeli government is now discussing ways of retaliation, and we will know more in the next few hours.”

The Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai also spoke to Al Arabiya English on Saturday and denounced the mass attack.

A spokesperson for the Consulate said in a statement Hamas will “bear the consequences” of the “extensive terrorist attack” as it said it was working to safeguard all Israel residents.

“This morning a massive firing of rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza began, and Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory in several different locations,” the statement said. “This constitutes an extensive terrorist attack on the civilian population in Israel during Simchat Torah, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis were on their way to synagogues to celebrate with their communities and families.”

“As part of the ongoing attack, the terrorist organization is firing missiles towards towns in the south and center, as well as towards Jerusalem, using indiscriminate fire targeting civilians. Concurrently, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory to maximize harm to civilians.”

The Consulate said Israel’s security forces are tirelessly working to protect the citizens of Israel on all fronts.

“The terrorist organization Hamas initiated an extensive attack on the citizens of Israel, involving widespread and indiscriminate firing of missiles and rockets at Israeli citizens, from the southern areas to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Hamas terrorists also infiltrated Israeli villages and attempted to harm families and individuals on their way to synagogues.”

“This assault comes after a long period during which Israel has been working towards bringing calm to the Gaza Strip while making extensive efforts to improve the civilian situation there.”

“This attack once again demonstrates, without a doubt, that Hamas is not interested in the safety and well-being of the citizens of the Gaza Strip. Instead, they view them as pawns in their efforts to harm the citizens of Israel.”

It said the Israel is committed to protecting its citizens in every way.

“Hamas, as the authority in the Gaza Strip, is responsible for this attack and will bear the consequences.”

