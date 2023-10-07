Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant attends a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas launched ‘war against state of Israel’: Defense Minister

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian militant group Hamas has launched a “war” against Israel, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, after barrages of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Saturday.

“Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel,” Gallant said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“IDF troops (Israeli army) are fighting against the enemy at every location.”

Read more:

Hamas military leader announces the beginning of a new operation against Israel

Hundreds of Gazans flee homes from areas bordering Israel

Palestinian factions say they took five Israeli soldiers hostage: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size