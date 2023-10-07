Hamas launched ‘war against state of Israel’: Defense Minister

Palestinian militant group Hamas has launched a “war” against Israel, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, after barrages of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Saturday.

“Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel,” Gallant said in a statement.

“IDF troops (Israeli army) are fighting against the enemy at every location.”

