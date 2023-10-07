Hezbollah: Hamas’ operation is ‘message to those seeking normalization with Israel’

Lebanon’s Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday saying they were closely following the situation in Gaza and are in “direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance.”



Following events involving Gaza militants who fired a barrage of rockets into Israel, the statement added that it was a “decisive response to Israel’s continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel.”



