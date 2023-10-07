Hundreds of Gazans flee homes from areas bordering Israel

Hundreds of residents in the Gaza Strip fled their homes to move away from the border with Israel after barrages of rockets were fired from the coastal enclave into Israel, an AFP correspondent reported.



Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food items as they left their homes, mostly in the northeastern part of the Palestinian territory, the reporter said.



