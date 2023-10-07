Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rockets are fired from Gaza City toward Israel on October 7, 2023. (AFP)
Rockets are fired from Gaza City toward Israel on October 7, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hundreds of Gazans flee homes from areas bordering Israel

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hundreds of residents in the Gaza Strip fled their homes to move away from the border with Israel after barrages of rockets were fired from the coastal enclave into Israel, an AFP correspondent reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food items as they left their homes, mostly in the northeastern part of the Palestinian territory, the reporter said.

Read more:

Palestinian factions say they took five Israeli soldiers hostage: Report

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size