Israeli local official killed in firefight with attackers from Gaza: Council

The head of a regional council for Israeli border areas northeast of the Gaza Strip was killed Saturday in a firefight with militants from the Palestinian territory, the council said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The president of the regional council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists,” the Shaar Negev regional council said in a statement.



Read more:

PM Netanyahu says Israel is ‘at war and it will win’

Advertisement