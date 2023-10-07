Theme
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli local official killed in firefight with attackers from Gaza: Council

AFP, Jerusalem
The head of a regional council for Israeli border areas northeast of the Gaza Strip was killed Saturday in a firefight with militants from the Palestinian territory, the council said.

“The president of the regional council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists,” the Shaar Negev regional council said in a statement.

