Israel’s army says ‘soldiers, civilians kidnapped’ by Hamas

Militants of the Palestinian group Hamas kidnapped Israeli soldiers and civilians during their ground incursion from Gaza on Saturday, the army said.



“There are kidnapped soldiers and civilians. I can’t give figures about them at the moment. It’s a war crime committed by Hamas and they will pay the price,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.

