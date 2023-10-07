Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of a junction shows the aftermath of a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in the Sderot area, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
A view of a junction shows the aftermath of a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in the Sderot area, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s army says ‘soldiers, civilians kidnapped’ by Hamas

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Militants of the Palestinian group Hamas kidnapped Israeli soldiers and civilians during their ground incursion from Gaza on Saturday, the army said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There are kidnapped soldiers and civilians. I can’t give figures about them at the moment. It’s a war crime committed by Hamas and they will pay the price,” army spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.

Read more:

Advertisement

US condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

Saudi calls for immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis, Palestinians

Israel at ‘war’ against Hamas after barrages of rockets fired: Netanyahu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size