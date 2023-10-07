Jordan’s FM discusses escalation in Gaza with EU foreign policy chief

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed in a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell the need for international action to stop escalation in Gaza, the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Al-Safadi stressed the need to protect the region from the consequences of a new cycle of violence, create a real political horizon to end the occupation, and stop all measures that foment tension and undermine the chances of achieving a two-state solution,” the statement read.

