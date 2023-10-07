Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint news conference with Spain's Foreign Affair Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan October 1, 2020. Andre Pain/Pool via REUTERS
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint news conference with Spain's Foreign Affair Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan October 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Jordan’s FM discusses escalation in Gaza with EU foreign policy chief

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed in a phone call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell the need for international action to stop escalation in Gaza, the Jordanian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Al-Safadi stressed the need to protect the region from the consequences of a new cycle of violence, create a real political horizon to end the occupation, and stop all measures that foment tension and undermine the chances of achieving a two-state solution,” the statement read.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Macron condemns attacks on Israel, says spoke to Netanyahu and Abbas

Battle has moved into ‘heart of Zionist entity,’ Hamas leader says

At least 150 Israelis killed, more than 1,100 wounded in Hamas surprise attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size