Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas reads a statement during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not seen) in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 31, 2023. (Pool via Reuters)
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Mahmoud Abbas: Palestinians have right to defend themselves against ‘terror’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops,” the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.

Read more:

At least 22 Israelis killed in Hamas surprise attack: Report

Advertisement

World leaders condemn Hamas for ‘brutal’ attacks on Israel

Israeli local official killed in firefight with attackers from Gaza: Council

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size