Mahmoud Abbas: Palestinians have right to defend themselves against ‘terror’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops,” the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.



He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.



