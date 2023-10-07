Netanyahu says Israel will take mighty vengeance for this black day
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will take mighty vengeance for this black day, Reuters reported Saturday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Exclusive: Hamas will ‘pay’ for attacks, hostages: Israeli foreign ministry
Hamas will ‘bear the results’ of its attack, Israel tells UN Security Council
Turkey discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with regional powers