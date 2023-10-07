Nurse, ambulance driver killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

A nurse and an ambulance driver were killed in Israeli strikes on two hospitals in Gaza on Saturday, medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said.

The strikes injured several people and damaged an oxygen station, MSF said on social media platform X.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

Saudi calls for immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis, Palestinians

Israel at ‘war’ against Hamas after barrages of rockets fired: Netanyahu