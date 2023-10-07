Theme
A Palestinian medic looks through a window in Shifa hospital in Gaza City May 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine

Nurse, ambulance driver killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Reuters
A nurse and an ambulance driver were killed in Israeli strikes on two hospitals in Gaza on Saturday, medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said.

The strikes injured several people and damaged an oxygen station, MSF said on social media platform X.

