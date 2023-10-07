Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Smoke rises in the aftermath of rocket barrages that were launched from Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian factions say they took five Israeli soldiers hostage: Report

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian factions have taken five Israeli soldiers hostage, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday, citing media sources in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hamas movement launched the biggest attack on Israel in years in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

As warning sirens sounded across southern and central Israel, including in Jerusalem, Israel’s military said it was on a war footing as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency meeting of security officials.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saturday’s incident was the most serious since Israel and Hamas fought a 10-day war in 2021, with Israeli media reporting gunbattles between bands of Palestinian fighters and security forces in towns in southern Israel.

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media, calling on Palestinians everywhere to fight.

With Reuters

Read more:

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians near Tulkarem

Advertisement

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size