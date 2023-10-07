Theme
Smoke billows from the Babasi oil facility in the countryside of al-Qahtaniya in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province on October 6, 2023 following a Turkish strike. (AFP)
Turkish air strikes hit 15 Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria: Ministry

Reuters
Turkey’s military conducted fresh air strikes in northern Syria on Friday night and destroyed 15 Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding many militants had been “neutralized” in the attack.

In a statement, the ministry said the targets hit included a militant base, shelters, and storage facilities where militants were believed to be. It did not say in which regions of northern Syria the air strikes had struck.

Developing

