‘Bloodthirsty’ Hamas intended to cause ‘maximum harm’ to Israelis: Foreign Ministry

The “bloodthirsty” Hamas militants intended to cause maximum harm to Israelis and should be prepared for a “prolonged military response,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Israel’s government said the worst fighting in decades has killed more than 600 Israelis and that Hamas took more than 100 people hostage. On the Gaza side, at least 313 were reported dead.

In a statement to Al Arabiya English, the ministry said, in an act of war, hundreds of terrorists infiltrated Israel at a number of locations at the same time on Saturday as a massive rocket barrages were launched at Israeli territory.

“This constitutes a far-reaching terrorist attack on Israel’s civilians in the midst of the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah, when hundreds of thousands of Israelis were on their way to synagogues to celebrate the holiday and Shabbat with their families and communities,” the foreign ministry said. “As part of the attack, which is still ongoing, hundreds of terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory by land, air and sea, and advanced into aimed Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.”

“This while the indiscriminate firing - of more than 3,500 rockets and missiles so far - was being launched at towns and cities in the south, the center of the country, and Jerusalem with the intent of maximizing harm to civilians.”

The ministry confirmed that more than 600 people were killed in Israel and more than 2,000 wounded to varying degrees of severity.



There are also reports of dozens of missing persons and prisoners of war being kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip.

“However, due to the fact that many figures still have to be confirmed and family members have not all been notified, fully verified data is not yet available, and the final figures are expected to rise,” the ministry said Sunday. “Today, anti-tank missiles and mortar shell were fired from Lebanese territory, under the auspices of Hezbollah, at Israeli Défense Forces (IDF) positions on Mount Dov. In response, the IDF fired at the sources of the attack, destroying Hezbollah’s tent located south of the Blue Line in the Mount Dov area.”

“As a result, Israel is in a war against the terrorist organizations in Gaza. Its security forces are working to protect Israeli civilians on all fronts. The IDF will safeguard the lives of Israeli citizens, while Hamas and all other involved terrorists will pay a heavy price.”

Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization, launched a massive attack on Israel by infiltrating terrorists into communities in the south, as well as by launching extensive and indiscriminate missile and rocket fire that targeted Israeli civilians from the south of the country to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said: “The terrorists infiltrated southern communities and began a murder spree, killing families and individuals in their homes, in the streets, and on their way to synagogue, in addition to kidnapping to the Gaza Strip anyone – in particular defenseless families, women and children - who crossed their path.”

“This is a deadly and barbaric attack initiated by terrorist organizations led by Hamas, one launched with no legitimate pretext or provocative prior action on the part of Israel.

“Furthermore, this attack came after a long period in which Israel strove to bring calm to the Gaza Strip by making extensive efforts to improve the economic situation of Palestinians, with an emphasis on long-term projects in Gaza. In this context, discussions had begun on the implementation of the Gas for Gaza and Gaza Marine projects. Yet while Israel was working to stabilize the area by promoting long-term projects, Hamas launched a murderous and destructive terrorist operation designed to hurt Israel and undermine stability in the area.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the attacks demonstrate “the true face of these terror organizations - bloodthirsty and uncontrollable groups, devoid of any moral inhibitions, who are motivated by hatred, the desire to hurt Israeli citizens in every way, and to bring about the destruction of the State of Israel.”

The statement added: “Hamas is not interested in the safety or well-being of civilians in the Gaza Strip, and views them as nothing more than pawns to be exploited in its efforts to harm the citizens of Israel.”

“Israel is in a war against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. Hamas started this war, and Israel is preparing for a prolonged military response to remove the threat posed by that organization. Hamas is in control of all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip - it is behind this attack, and it will be accountable for the results of these events. Hamas’ leadership bears full responsibility for the current deterioration and for the actions Israel must take in response. Israel will do everything necessary to protect its citizens and its territory.”

The ministry said Israeli security forces are currently operating to restore full control over all the communities and the security fence area on the border with the Gaza Strip.

It added that Israel will act to free the hostages that were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip, to seriously damage the terrorist infrastructure, and to return to a situation in which “no terrorist group in Gaza will be able to harm Israeli citizens again.”

It added: “The residents of the Gaza Strip are not Israel’s enemies. Yet the terrorist organizations operate knowingly and deliberately from within civilian populated areas and adjacent to humanitarian buildings and institutions, making cynical use of them.”

“Israel is doing, and will continue to do, everything possible to prevent harm to non-involved persons. However, these terrorist organizations which intentionally operate from within the civilian population are committing double war crimes - indiscriminately targeting Israeli civilians while using the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.”

“Israel expects the international community to condemn the terrorist attack on Israeli citizens and to express clear support for Israel’s complete right to defend itself. Israel will act resolutely against the terrorist organizations and will do all that is necessary to protect its citizens.”

