Cambodian, Thai nationals killed in fighting in Israel

A Cambodian student and a Thai national died in the violence in Israel during the attack by Hamas militants, their governments said on Sunday.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said he also received reports that eight Thais were injured and 11 were kidnapped by Hamas militants. Thai authorities were working to verify the information with Israeli authorities, he added.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has put the country’s air force on standby to evacuate its citizens if needed. Thousands of Thai citizens work in Israel, many of them in the agriculture sector.

Cambodia has some 450 students in Israel, a statement from its Foreign Ministry said.

