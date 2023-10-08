German blogger’s body found in Palestinian militia’s truck following Hamas attack

New details have emerged about the young woman whose body was found half naked in the back of a truck surrounded by Palestinian militants.

The young woman was attending a music festival in the Negev Desert when a surprise Hamas attack occurred early Saturday, according to Al Arabiya.

The victim’s mother, upon seeing the widely circulated video on social media in the past few hours, revealed that her daughter held German nationality and her name was Shani Louk. She is urging anyone with information about her 22-year-old daughter's fate to help her understand what happened, Al Arabiya said citing a German media reports.

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, released a statement earlier today.



She confirmed she had seen her daughter on the video & asked the public for help with more information pic.twitter.com/LDcPsjGHP8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

Additionally, the information indicated that her mother is from Baden-Württemberg, western Germany, and currently resides in Tel Aviv. Her cousin, Tom Winthrop Luk, previously disclosed that their family had attempted to contact her when they discovered that members of the Qassam Brigades had crossed the border from Gaza. However, she did not respond, leading them to believe that she was safe at the festival.

The woman, who worked as a tattoo artist, was attending a music event in the Negev Desert in southern Israel yesterday, celebrating the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which was also attended by thousands of young Israelis. However, during the early morning hours, the attendees were surprised by a sudden military operation by Hamas, both on the ground and in the air, against the Israeli settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is closely monitoring the case.

