Hezbollah tells Palestinian militants ‘our guns and rockets are with you’

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said his group’s “guns and rockets” were with Palestinian militants who carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday that left 250 Israelis dead.

“Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said at an event in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut’s outskirts in solidarity with the Palestinian fighters.

Israel was shocked when Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement launched their multi-pronged shock offensive at dawn Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, with thousands of rockets and ground, air and sea forces, attacking and infiltrating Israeli towns and kibbutz communities and storming what media reported was an outdoor rave party.

Israel also came under attack from the north on Sunday when Hezbollah launched guided missiles and artillery shells “in solidarity” with the unprecedented Hamas offensive, without causing any casualties.

Panicked Israelis phoned media outlets as they hid out in their homes from militants going door to door and shooting civilians or dragging them away.

The worst fighting in decades has killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded over 1,000, leaving bodies of civilians strewn on roads, while on the Gaza side at least 313 have died and over 1,700 were reported wounded.

An unknown number of Israelis were abducted as hostages, sparking dismay in Israel and massively complicating its military retaliation campaign.

