Palestinian Israeli conflict

New missiles launched from Gaza Strip towards Israeli towns

Published: Updated:
New missiles launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli towns, Al Arabiya correspondent reported on Sunday.

In the ongoing exchange of missiles, the Israeli army said it had bombed around 426 target in the Gaza strip after Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years.

“We killed hundreds and captured dozens of Hamas members,” the army said.

Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip have targeted the homes of Hamas leaders, according to Al Arabiya sources.

