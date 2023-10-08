Theme
Residents look at the wreckage of destroyed vehicles in Ashkelon following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on October 7, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli police seek help from families of missing people to find their loved ones

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The Israeli police are seeking assistance from the families of missing people to find their loved ones, according to media reports.

Unofficial reports indicate over 750 Israelis are missing after Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

