Israeli police seek help from families of missing people to find their loved ones

The Israeli police are seeking assistance from the families of missing people to find their loved ones, according to media reports.

Unofficial reports indicate over 750 Israelis are missing after Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

