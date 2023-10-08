Jordan King Abdullah talks to President Biden, warns against escalation

King Abdullah II of Jordan has called for intensifying international efforts to stop the escalation of the latest violence between the Palestinians and Israel.

A statement from the Royal Palace says King Abdullah spoke to President Joe Biden about ways to stop the conflict from escalating and ways to protect civilians.

King Abdullah warned that continued escalation would have negative repercussions on the region and stressed the need for restraint, the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law.

Blinken speaks to FM Safadi

Earlier on Saturday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to coordinate continued efforts to bring an immediate halt to the horrific and ongoing terrorist attacks on Israel.



The Secretary welcomed the close coordination between the United States and Jordan and “agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming days,” State Department spokes-man Matthew Miller said.

With The Associated Press

