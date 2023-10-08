Over 300 Palestinians killed, 2000 wounded in Israeli air strikes in Gaza

At least 313 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 2000 wounded in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday, Reuters reports citing the Palestinian health ministry.

Seven people were also killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, including a child, it added.

