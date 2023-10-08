Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke billows over Gaza City on October 7, 2023 following Israeli airstrikes. (AFP)
Smoke billows over Gaza City on October 7, 2023 following Israeli airstrikes. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Over 300 Palestinians killed, 2000 wounded in Israeli air strikes in Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 313 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 2000 wounded in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Saturday, Reuters reports citing the Palestinian health ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Seven people were also killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, including a child, it added.

Read more:

Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack on Gaza Strip

Israeli army says killed ‘hundreds’ of Hamas militants and captured ‘dozens’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size