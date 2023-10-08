Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack on Gaza Strip

A Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, the Palestine news agency (WAFA) reported on Saturday.

The journalist was identified as Mohammad Salhi.

Salhi was killed by an Israeli army bullet while covering the events at the border east of al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, according to reports from WAFA.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing hundreds and wounding several others in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had responded with airstrikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead being carried into hospitals.

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel, and the heaviest blow in its conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

