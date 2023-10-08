Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian militia holds over 30 Israelis captive in Gaza, demands prisoner exchange

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel.

The captives will not be repatriated "till all of our prisoners are released," al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Over 1,100 Israelis and Palestinians killed as Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size