Palestinian militia holds over 30 Israelis captive in Gaza, demands prisoner exchange

Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday that his faction was holding captive more than 30 of the Israelis who were abducted in the Gaza Strip since Saturday after Hamas launched attacks on Israel.

The captives will not be repatriated "till all of our prisoners are released," al-Nakhala added, referring to thousands of Palestinians who are in Israeli prisons.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Over 1,100 Israelis and Palestinians killed as Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas attack