FILE -- In this July 29, 2015 file photo, a Turkish Air Force warplane rises in the sky after taking off from Incirlik Air Base, in Adana, southern Turkey.
A Turkish Air Force warplane rises in the sky after taking off from Incirlik Air Base, in Adana, southern Turkey. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes against suspected Kurdish rebel positions in northern Iraq and in northeastern Syria, the military said, in a bid to prevent militants from smuggling fighters and weapons into Turkey. Although Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes against outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK targets in northern Iraq, this was the first time it has struck the Sinjar region. (File photo: AP)

Turkish air strikes hit six Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkey’s military conducted air strikes in northern Syria on Sunday night and destroyed six Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding many militants had been “neutralised” in the attack.

In a statement, the ministry said the targets hit included an oil facility used by militants, as well shelters and storage facilities where militants were believed to be. It did not say in which regions of northern Syria the air strikes had taken place.

Turkey typically uses the term “neutralized” to mean killed.

