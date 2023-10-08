Turkish air strikes hit six Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria

Turkey’s military conducted air strikes in northern Syria on Sunday night and destroyed six Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, adding many militants had been “neutralised” in the attack.

In a statement, the ministry said the targets hit included an oil facility used by militants, as well shelters and storage facilities where militants were believed to be. It did not say in which regions of northern Syria the air strikes had taken place.

Turkey typically uses the term “neutralized” to mean killed.

