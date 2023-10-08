US says disrupting Saudi-Israel normalization efforts may have motivated Hamas attack

Disrupting a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia could certainly be part of the motivation for the latest attack on Israel by Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US media on Sunday.

The United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures, Blinken added in his interview on Sunday with CNN.

US Deputy National Security adviser Jon Finer told Fox News on Sunday that it was too soon to determine how the attack on Israel unfolded, what possible role Iran may have played, or whether the attack was meant to derail Saudi-Israeli normalization talks.

“We think it would be in both countries’ interests to continue to pursue this possibility,” Finer said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to Saudi Arabia and Israel efforts to normalize their ties.

