Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as US President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, US, October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as US President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, US, October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

US says disrupting Saudi-Israel normalization efforts may have motivated Hamas attack

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Disrupting a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia could certainly be part of the motivation for the latest attack on Israel by Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told US media on Sunday.

The United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures, Blinken added in his interview on Sunday with CNN.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Deputy National Security adviser Jon Finer told Fox News on Sunday that it was too soon to determine how the attack on Israel unfolded, what possible role Iran may have played, or whether the attack was meant to derail Saudi-Israeli normalization talks.

Over 900 Israelis and Palestinians killed as Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas attack Middle East Palestinian Israeli conflict Over 900 Israelis and Palestinians killed as Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas attack

“We think it would be in both countries’ interests to continue to pursue this possibility,” Finer said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to Saudi Arabia and Israel efforts to normalize their ties.

With Reuters

Read more:

Iran’s president speaks to Hamas, Islamic jihad leaders: State media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size