Arab League foreign ministers to meet over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Arab League foreign ministers are to meet on Wednesday to discuss ways “to stop the Israeli aggression” against the Gaza Strip, the pan-Arab group said in a statement.

The extraordinary session was scheduled in response to a Palestinian request, the statement said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The “extraordinary meeting” in Cairo will seek to find “avenues of political action at the Arab and international level,” as Israel keeps pounding targets in Gaza following Saturday’s attack, Arab League deputy chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.

The head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who visited Russia, after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive surprise attack, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

Lavrov said that creating a Palestinian state was the “most reliable” solution for peace in Israel and that fighting terrorism alone would not ensure security.

Read more:

‘No electricity, no food, no water’: Israel orders complete siege on Gaza

Hamas says fired barrage of missiles on Tel Aviv in response to bombings on civilians

EU freezes aid payments for Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel