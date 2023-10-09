Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Arab League
The extraordinary session of the Arab League foreign ministers on Wednesday was scheduled in response to a Palestinian request, the League statement said. (File photo)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Arab League foreign ministers to meet over Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Reuters, AFP, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Arab League foreign ministers are to meet on Wednesday to discuss ways “to stop the Israeli aggression” against the Gaza Strip, the pan-Arab group said in a statement.

The extraordinary session was scheduled in response to a Palestinian request, the statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The “extraordinary meeting” in Cairo will seek to find “avenues of political action at the Arab and international level,” as Israel keeps pounding targets in Gaza following Saturday’s attack, Arab League deputy chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.

The head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who visited Russia, after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive surprise attack, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

Lavrov said that creating a Palestinian state was the “most reliable” solution for peace in Israel and that fighting terrorism alone would not ensure security.

Read more:

‘No electricity, no food, no water’: Israel orders complete siege on Gaza

Hamas says fired barrage of missiles on Tel Aviv in response to bombings on civilians

EU freezes aid payments for Palestinians after Hamas attack on Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size