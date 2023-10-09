At least 9 Americans have been killed in latest Israel, Hamas clashes: US State Dept

At least nine American citizens have been killed in the recent violence between Israel and Hamas militants, the US State Department says.

State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said that the US is in touch with the families and providing all necessary consular assistance.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities,” Miller said.

