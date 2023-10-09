At least 9 Americans have been killed in latest Israel, Hamas clashes: US State Dept
At least nine American citizens have been killed in the recent violence between Israel and Hamas militants, the US State Department says.
State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said that the US is in touch with the families and providing all necessary consular assistance.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities,” Miller said.
Read more: Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘change the Middle East’ in war with Hamas
-
Qatar in talks with Hamas, Israel to swap Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisonersQatari mediators have held urgent calls to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the militant group and held in Gaza in ... Middle East
-
Hamas says ‘currently no chance’ of prisoner exchange with IsraelPalestinian group Hamas is not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities, a member of the militants’ political office in ... Middle East
-
EU freezes aid payments for Palestinians after Hamas attack on IsraelThe European Commission said on Monday it was putting all its development aid to Palestinians, worth 691 million euros ($729 million), under review ... Middle East