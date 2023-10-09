Crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai disrupted after bombing: Sources, witness

Operations at the Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula were disrupted on Monday following a strike nearby on the Gaza side, three Egyptian security sources and a witness said.



The border crossing was partially closed following the strike, which occurred as Israel bombarded Gaza in response to an incursion into Israeli territory by Palestinian militant group Hamas, the sources said.

The crossing reopened shortly after the strike, two of the sources said, though the other two sources said it was only open for humanitarian cases.



Rafah is the sole crossing between Egypt and Gaza, where a blockade by Egypt and Israel has long placed severe restrictions on the movement of goods and people.



The Red Crescent has delivered some medical aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing since violence erupted on Saturday.



Egypt had detected flows of Palestinians moving towards the border with Sinai and called on Israel to provide safe pathways for civilians and not to target the border, two of the security sources said.

